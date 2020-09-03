Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 11,514 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.55% of Apollo Global Management worth $62,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 45.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

NYSE:APO traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 64,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

