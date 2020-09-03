Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 132,299 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Enbridge worth $92,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 235,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

