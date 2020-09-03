Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 159,779 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $83,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $11,080,396 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $14.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.94. 11,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

