Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,158,092 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,158,092 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of BP worth $65,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

BP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 1,262,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,577. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

