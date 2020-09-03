Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,158,092 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,158,092 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of BP worth $65,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

BP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 1,262,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,577. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is a put option?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit