Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 279,756 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of Coupa Software worth $70,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 132.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $23.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $14,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,102,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.