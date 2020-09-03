Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 80,084 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,084 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Marvell Technology Group worth $83,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 587,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.