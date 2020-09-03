Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 80,084 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,084 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Marvell Technology Group worth $83,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 587,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
