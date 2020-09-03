Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $95,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 329.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 578.4% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $982,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $23.70 on Thursday, reaching $417.36. 86,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,923. The stock has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

