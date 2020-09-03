FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network raised its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $220.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,457. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

