FIL Ltd Buys 2,283,302 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.95% of Imperial Oil worth $230,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,433 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 206,404 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $16,034,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,102,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,319. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

