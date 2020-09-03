Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.26. 280,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,115. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.