Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the July 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 53,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortune Minerals from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

