Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 11.6%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 3,684,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 516,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

The firm has a market cap of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 281.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,473 shares of company stock worth $10,715,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 244,499 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

