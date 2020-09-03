Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $175.82 and last traded at $178.07. Approximately 1,005,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 899,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.

Specifically, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 4,092.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $69,240,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 574,847 shares during the period.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

