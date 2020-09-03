Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,760. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.