GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

XOM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,782,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295,965. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.