GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 14,060 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $79,750,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of -215.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

