GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML stock traded down $22.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.16. 1,256,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,675. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.71. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

