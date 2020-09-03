GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,307,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,807,043. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

