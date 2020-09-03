GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 296,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,133,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,673,000 after buying an additional 240,683 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,258,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,392. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.