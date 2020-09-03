GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 342,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,741,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

NYSE:MA traded down $16.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.84. 6,285,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

