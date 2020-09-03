GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,349.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 4,218,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.