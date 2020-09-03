GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $86.44 on Thursday, reaching $1,641.84. 3,098,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,894. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,538.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,390.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.