GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 244.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,432,000 after buying an additional 195,477 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $13.57 on Thursday, hitting $282.50. 16,656,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

