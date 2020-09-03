GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $583,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,110,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401,127. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

