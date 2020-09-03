GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,757,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

