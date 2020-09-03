GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $808,000 in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of HC2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HC2 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HC2 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 71,499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HC2 by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63,146 shares during the period. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 311,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $77,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,619.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 446,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $1,601,976.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of HC2 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

