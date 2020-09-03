GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $524,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 227.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 8,754,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,941,158. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.