GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.32. 1,308,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,572. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

