GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nike by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $34,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.85. 7,244,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.