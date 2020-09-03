GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 46.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Mercadolibre by 8.9% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Mercadolibre by 19.1% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI stock traded down $108.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,087.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.39 and a beta of 1.60. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $820.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

