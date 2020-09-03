GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,900 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,444,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

