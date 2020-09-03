GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,913,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

