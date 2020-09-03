GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,801 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $42,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.