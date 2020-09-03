GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 39,179,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.