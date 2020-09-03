GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Shares of NFLX traded down $27.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.27 and a 200 day moving average of $431.97. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.