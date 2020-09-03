GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes $791,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 2,446,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,084. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

