GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DBX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 8,175,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,775. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.86, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,215. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
See Also: Blockchain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.