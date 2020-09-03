GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 8,175,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,775. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.86, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,215. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

