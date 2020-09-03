GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 12,167,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

