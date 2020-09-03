GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 11,021,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,373,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

