GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $22.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.09. 4,083,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

