Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $92,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.54. The company had a trading volume of 222,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.