Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 9,892,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

