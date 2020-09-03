Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744,787. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

