Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,152. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average is $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.