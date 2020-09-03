Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,190 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

