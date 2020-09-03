Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 4.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 8,407,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

