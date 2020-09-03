Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,986,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,137,867. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

