Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $12.57 on Thursday, reaching $274.63. 5,345,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,120. The firm has a market cap of $307.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.21. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

