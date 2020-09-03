Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,025. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.