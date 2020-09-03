Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,416,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 940,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,792. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

